|
|
Sadie M. Johnston, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 12:16 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at Otterbein Cridersville, surrounded by her family.
She was born on May 30, 1933, in Flint, Mich., to Fred and Ruth A. (Johnson) Knight, who preceded her in death. On July 21, 1956, she married Ross E. Johnston, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Toledo, and he survives.
Other survivors include her sister, Betty Jane "BJ" Wegner of Wapakoneta; three children, Deborah Chambers of Mounds, Okla., Randall (Anne) Johnston of Wapakoneta, and Michael A. (Nancy) Johnston of Omaha, Neb. She is also survived by grandchildren, Mandy (Brent) Eastman of Wapakoneta, Alec, Samuel and Lillie Johnston of Omaha, Neb.; great grandson, Gavin Bailey, Lima; three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; from Oklahoma, cousins, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers, James L. Knight, Thomas Knight and Robert J. "Bob" Knight, and her son-in-law, Kenneth Chambers.
Sadie worked at Fisher Cheese, Jolly's Sewing Center and The Hub Restaurant in Wapakoneta. She was an avid seamstress, enjoyed reading, baking, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends. She was a former member of Women's Civic Club and First United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services with the Rev. Peter Citerin officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. The family sincerely thanks Otterbein Cridersville employees and Putnam County Hospice for their dedicated care. Memorial contributions may be given in her name to the Auglaize County Humane Society or Otterbein Activities Fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Aug. 12, 2019