Sally L. Harruff, 86, of Wapakoneta, went to be reunited with our Heavenly Father at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at her residence.
She was born Nov. 7, 1933 in St. Marys. On July 15, 1999, she married Albert A. Harruff, who survives.
Also survived by: son David (Natalie) Tester of Lima; step-daughter Theresa (Douglas) Noll of Celina; step-daughter Bretta (Benjy) Slone of St. Marys; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother Jack (Judy) Copsey of St. Marys; sister Sharon (David "Whitey") Baker-Hogrefe of St. Marys; sister Mary Turner of Harrisonburg, Va.
Preceded in death by: mother Bertha Copsey; sister Judith Gibbons.
She was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School (Class of 1952). She was a retired production employee form Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in St. Marys. A talented musician, she played keyboard and provided vocals for the band "J.C. & Co." for many years. Her favorite pastimes included watching football, cooking, and attending the various activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Caring, fun-loving and talkative, she will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by those who loved her.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road (Ohio 703 West) in St. Marys. Pastor Bryan Harruff will officiate the services. Private family burial will take place in the Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys. Visitation is one hour prior to the services on Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed via: www.millerfuneralhomes.net
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Nov. 21, 2019