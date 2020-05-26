Sandra Jo "Sandy" (Kill) Dulebohn
1959 - 2020
Sandra Jo "Sandy" Dulebohn, 60, of Wapakoneta, died 2:20 a.m., May 25, 2020, at the Ross Heart Hospital, The Ohio State University, Columbus.
She was born Aug. 17, 1959, in Lima, the daughter of Fred and Alice (Wagner) Kill. Her mother and father preceded her in death. Her step-mother, Hazel Kill, survives in Lima. Sandy was married to Larry Dulebohn for 39 years.
Other survivors include a son, Brian Dulebohn, Wapakoneta; a granddaughter, Courtney Dulebohn, Wapakoneta; five siblings, Mark F. Kill, Seaman, Shelly Jump, Salem, Mass., Marcia (Jeff) Evans, Seaman, Scott (Sherry) Kill, Wapakoneta, Mark (Diandra) Jeanneret, Lima; four aunts, four uncles, and many cousins, seven nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Kill.
Sandy worked in the office for the Reinke Dealerships in Lima. She attended the Calvary United Baptist Church in Sidney. She enjoyed gardening, shopping, and traveling, especially to Gatlinburg, Tenn., Salem, Mass., and Winterhaven, Fla.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta. Burial will follow in the Buckland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. Live streaming of the funeral service may be viewed on the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.

Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from May 26 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
