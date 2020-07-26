Sandra Joe Newland age 73, formerly of Wapakoneta, died 4:15 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Defiance Inpatient Hospice.
She was born on March 29, 1947 to the late Eileen and Joel Donald Foote in Van Wert. She married Klor A. Newland on Oct. 15, 1988 and he preceded her in death Oct. 7, 2011.
After graduating form Van Wert High School in 1965, Sandra attended Bowling Green State University, graduating in 1969 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art Education. Sandra started her teaching career at Old Fort Local Schools, taught at Galion Junior High and in 1975 came to Waynesfield Goshen local Schools. While at WG, Sandra taught art and encouraged her students to enjoy art as a pastime and to pursue art as a career choice, sending many to college in art related fields. She also was junior class advisor for 10 years, senior class advisor for four years, coached volleyball, track, cheerleaders, and was the yearbook advisor and photographer for 23 years. Upon retiring from teaching, Sandra and her husband traveled the United States, Europe and China and spent the winters in Mission, Texas. While in Texas, Sandra had been involved with her Baptist Church and taught quilting in her resort community. Sandra had been very involved in the Waynesfield Baptist Church.
Sandra is survived by a brother, Joel Bruce (Anne J.) Foote; a sister-in-law Rhea C. (Paul) Davenport; nephew Joel Donald (Ashley) Foote II and their children: Patrick, Alex and Jack Foote, Michael, Peter and Emily Sorio; Colin M. (Angie) Foote and their children: Declan and McGuire Foote; a niece Kim (Ron) Towsey and children: Austin and Keaton Towsey; niece Lisa Davenport; great-niece Olivia Smith; a step-daughter Kristine (Scott) Lowry and daughters: Ashley, Brittney and Courtney Lowry; a stepson, David Newland and his sons: Kyle and Zane Newland.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday at Waynesfield Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Don Smith officiating. Private family burial will be in Willow Branch Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Waynesfield Baptist Church and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.