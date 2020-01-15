Home

Schlosser Funeral Home
615 N. Dixie Highway
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-739-3323
Sandra K. (Heckman) Hawkins


1957 - 2020
Sandra K. (Heckman) Hawkins Obituary
Sandra K. Hawkins, 62, of Lima passed away at 10:10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. 
She was born in Lima on March 24, 1957 to James J. Sr. and Shirley I. (Hamby) Sr. Heckman who preceded her in death.
Survivors include a son, Billy (Sara) Hawkins; four sisters, Shirley (Bill) Davis, Debra Nicke, Linda Flotte, Nancy (Jon) Roy; two brothers, Richard and Tom Heckman.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Crystal Hawkins; four brothers, James Jr., Michael, David, Steven Heckman, and a sister, Dorothy Duffman.
Sandra loved her family, her job and her cats. She will be dearly missed.
There will be no public visitation or services. The family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020
