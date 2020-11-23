Sandra L. Seaman, 83, of Grand Junction, CO, formerly of Wapakoneta, died Saturday. evening, Nov. 7, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, Grand Junction, CO.
She was born March 4, 1937, in Lima, OH, the daughter of Carl C. And Helen J. (Spornhauer) Seaman, who preceded her in death.
Survivors include sixchildren, Randy Schwartyz, De Beque, CO, Clifton Schwartz, De Beque, CO, Cheryl Miller, De Beque, CO, Pamela Beach, Grand Junction, CO, Carol Sue Schwartz, De Beque, CO, and Alicia Schwartz, Grand Junction, CO; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a half-brother, Michael P. (Judy) Emehiser, Lima; and a half-sister, Laura Emehiser, McConnellsburg, PA.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Carl J. Seaman.
Sandra worked as a security guard at Occidental Petroleum Co., De Beque, CO. Prior to that, she had worked at Wapakoneta Manor. She enjoyed reading, watching baseball and football, playing bingo, and caring for her cat and dog. Sandra also enjoyed playing card games with her children, and hearing about other people's trips and adventures.
A memorial service is planned at a later date. Burial is to be in the Fairmount Cemetery, near Uniopolis, OH. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Auglaize County Crisis Center. Arrangements are under the direction of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be directed to www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.