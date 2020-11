Sandy Lockwood age 71, of Lima passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at the Meadows of Delphos.She was born Feb. 11, 1949 in Lima to the late Wayne K. and Alice K. Myers Crawford. She married John H. Lockwood Aug. 2, 1969 and he survives.Sandy was a member of Shawnee United Methodist and also attended Salem United Methodist Church in Wapakoneta. She loved singing and traveling; one of her favorite trips was a motorcycle trip through the Smokies.Additional survivors include sons: Scott (Melissa) Lockwood of Louisville, KY and Michael (Angie) Lockwood of Lima; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a brother, Ken (Pat) Crawford of Lima; and sister, Mickie (Jim) Lockwood of Upper Arlington; in-laws David (Hope) Lockwood of Homestead, FL, Greg Lockwood of Lima and Lynda Lockwood of Wapakoneta.Due to COVID, a private celebration of life will be held at Shawnee United Methodist on Sunday with Pastors Bryan Bucher and Lynda Lockwood officiating. Burial of cremation remains will be in Shawnee Cemetery at a later date.Memorial contributions may be given to Shawnee or Salem United Methodist Churches or to the charity of the donor's choice . Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com