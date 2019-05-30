Services Bayliff & Son Funeral Home 311 W Main St Cridersville , OH 45806 (419) 645-4501 Funeral service 10:00 AM Cable Road Alliance Church 2264 N Cable Road Lima , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Sandy Rufener Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sandy Rufener

1945 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Sandy Rufener, age 73 of Lima, passed early Friday morning, May 24, 2019 at her residence.

She was born Nov. 15, 1945 in Lima to the late Chester James and Lillian Florence Kilpatrick Sykes. On Aug.10, 1968 she married David W. Rufener who survives.

Sandy graduated in 1967 from Ohio State University with a degree in education and received her Master's degree in Christian Counseling from Huntington University in Indiana. She retired in 2005 as a teacher, her career started with the Lima City School, then spent 19 and a half years with Temple Christian School, followed by 12 years on staff at Shawnee Alliance Church. She is a member of Cable Road Alliance Church. Sandy was passionate about service to the church and helped with the single mom's group at Cable Road Alliance Church.

She also had belonged to the Children's Conservation League and the New Beginnings group. Her life was helping others and meeting with people, mainly women giving them encouragement and counseling. She will be remembered for her big personality, giving to others, helping in a loving Christian way, and being an enthusiastic thrift store shopper. Family was everything to Sandy and she loved being a grandma.

Survivors also include three sons - Patrick (Amy) Rufener of Wooster; Peter (Heidi) Rufener of Saline, MI; Jeremy (Kate) Rufener of Warren, IN; one daughter - Mary (Wendell) Moon of Nashville, TN; eight grandchildren - Hannah, Caleb, Jack, Olivia, Trey, Levi, Silas, and Theodore.

She was preceded in death by three brothers - Neil Sykes, Merlyn Skyes, Eldon Sykes, and a sister - Eleanor Luginbuhl.

Funeral services will begin 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Cable Road Alliance Church, 2264 N Cable Road, Lima. Pastors Peter Rufener, Tim Lewis, and Richard Jueckstock will officiate. Entombment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday at Cable Road Alliance Church and one hour prior to services Wednesday. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Cable Road Alliance Church or the Coleman Professional Services. Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com