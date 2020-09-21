1/1
Sarah Frankie (Shadd) Guess
1938 - 2020
Sarah F. "Frankie" Shadd Guess, 81, of Wapakoneta, died 6:46 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the Acres of Wapakoneta.
She was born Nov. 8, 1938, in Mount Gay, WV, the daughter of Charlie and Marie (Maynard) Shadd. On Dec. 27, 1954, she married David Charles Guess, and he preceded her in death on July 1, 2004.
Survivors include a son, Danny (Nancy) Guess, and a daughter, Karen Hamrick, and several grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Frankie was preceded in death by a son Douglas O. Guess, and a daughter, Kendra Young.
Frankie retired from Honda of America, Anna Engine Plant where she worked in the material services dept. She was a member of the Victory Center Church of God, Wapakoneta. She enjoyed crocheting, and the McKameys Gospel Group.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Tony Shaw officiating. Burial is to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta.
The family will receive family and friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service, Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Victory Center Church of God. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
