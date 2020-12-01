Shannan G. Albers, 51, of Wapakoneta, passed away 6:15 p.m., Saturday Nov. 28, 2020, at Hospice of Central Ohio, Columbus, OH.
She was born August 30, 1969, in Lima, OH, the daughter of Victor & Joy (Hall) Peachey, who preceded her in death. On February 28, 2015, she married the love of her life, Chris J. Albers, and he survives. She also gained an amazing step-daughter, Audrey Albers.
Other survivors include siblings Craig (Deb) Peachey, Gatlinburg, TN, Colin (Sheila) Peachey, Wapakoneta, Eric (Lynn) Barger, Gurnee, IL; close cousin Jimmy (Chris) Talowsky, Wapakoneta; nieces and nephews Becca Peachey, Drew (Jace) Peachey, Afton (Shawn) Pross, Hayden (Savanna) Peachey, Olivia Barger, Johnny Barger, Amanda Barger, Gabbi (Ryan) Schott, Ben Kuck, Lauren (Devin) Chambers, Austin Albers, Logan Albers, Dylan Albers, Aiden Albers, Isiah Wachauf, Caleb Wachauf, CeCe Wachauf; father-in-law & mother-in-law James and Judy Albers, Wapakoneta; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Dave (Beth) Albers, Wichita, KS, Angie (Phil) Kuck, New Knoxville, OH, Dennis (Amy) Albers, Wapakoneta, Jenny (Luke) Wachauf, Wapakoneta, Carl (Mindy) Serr, Coldwater, OH; several great nieces & great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister and best friend, Megan Serr, maternal grandparents, Lourine and Irvin Hall, paternal grandparents, Jack and Gloria Temple.
Shannan was a 1987 graduate of Wapakoneta High School, and in 1990 received an Applied Science degree from Lima Technical College.
She worked her whole life at LaGrande Pizza, Wapakoneta, following in her family's footsteps. She poured her heart and soul into the job that she loved. Shannan never knew a stranger and spent many years building friendships with co-workers and customers.
Her hobbies included thrifting, beach vacations, and running a booth at CasaChic with her dear friends. She was an avid Buckeyes, Reds, and Bengals fan, and loved watching games with her family and friends. She also enjoyed being with her dog Eddie, and her cat Dory.
Due to current health conditions, private family services will be held at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Steve Nelson officiating. Burial is to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society
