|
|
Sharon A. Koenig, 80, of Uniopolis, passed away at 9:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Shawnee Manor.
She was born on July 2, 1939 in Sidney to Kenneth and Louise (Pence) Stahl who preceded her in death. On Aug. 24, 1963 she married Virgil Koenig and he survives in Uniopolis.
Survivors include three sons: Dave Koenig of Lakeview, Doug Koenig of Uniopolis, Dale (Danielle) Koenig of Wapakoneta; and two grandsons, Colby and Jack Koenig.
She was preceded in death by four siblings: Bill, Bob, Jack Stahl and Pat Koenig.
Sharon graduated from Quincy High School in 1958. She worked at Wright's Five and Dime, VanSkiver's Deli and Walter and Sons Meats. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She always enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and family pets.
Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta. Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta. The family would like to thank Shawnee Manor and Putnam County Hospice for the care they gave to Sharon. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Uniopolis Volunteer Fire & Rescue or to Auglaize County Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Nov. 20, 2019