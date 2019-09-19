Home

Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Waynesfield Baptist Church
Sharon Ann (Burkholder) Ewing


1947 - 2019
Sharon Ann (Burkholder) Ewing Obituary
Sharon Ann Ewing, age 72 of Waynesfield, went to be with the Lord at 10:49 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.
She was born July 8, 1947 in Lima to the late Billy Kenneth and Maxine Evelyn Sanders Burkholder. Sharon had worked at Tussing's Pizza in Waynesfield. She was a member of the Waynesfield Baptist Church where she had been a trustee. She had previously been on the Waynesfield City Council and while her sons were on the Wayne Township Fire Department, she was on the fireman's auxilliary. She enjoyed sports, rooting for Ohio State, the Green Bay Pakers, and the Golden State Warriors. Her hobbies included cooking and reading. She loved the ocean and watching Mark Harmon. She was a very proud grandma, attending her grandchildren sports activities when ever she could. Best and most of all, she treasured her family. 
Survivors include two sons - David L. (Lavonna) Ewing of Wapakoneta, Douglas D. (Sharon) Ewing of Lima; a daughter - Deana C. (Shawn) Klenke of Waynesfield; 17 granchildren - Amber (John), Ashley, Bobby, Kerri (Rodney), Emma, Madison, Aubrey, Kameron, Matthew, Karly, Taylor, Cole, Nicole, Taylor, Dustin, Gracie, and Devon; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother - David L. (Phyllis) Burkholder of Lima; and a sister/cousin - Candi Burkholder.
A celebration of Sharon's life will begin 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Waynesfield Baptist Church. Rev. Charles Dupree will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Waynesfield Baptist Church. Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Sept. 20, 2019
