Sharon Kay Metzger


1951 - 2019
Sharon Kay Metzger Obituary
Sharon Kay Metzger, 68, of Wapakoneta, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at BG Manor, Bowling Green.
Sharon was born on March 25, 1951 in Wapakoneta to Norbert and Ruth (Lotridge) Metzger.
Sharon touched the lives of many with her singing and guitar playing, especially her family and friends. "Grandma's Featherbed", by John Denver, was a favorite. She loved her family and friends, watching Ohio State Football, bird watching and nature.
She is survived by sister Nancy (Bill) Loomis, sister Judy Combs, brother Denny (Becky) Metzger, and many nieces and nephews.  She was preceded in death by her mother and father, and brother, Joe. 
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Wapakoneta.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Dec. 16, 2019
