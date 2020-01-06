Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Moulton, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Moulton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheryl Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheryl Dian "Shery" Miller


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheryl Dian "Shery" Miller Obituary
Sheryl "Shery" Dian Miller, 73, of Moulton, passed away peacefully at the OSU Medical Center, Columbus, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, with her family at her side.
She was born Sept. 28, 1946, in Lima, the daughter of Gail and Marilyn (McCormick) Blackburn who preceded her in death.
Shery is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, William (Bill) Miller. They were married Oct. 25, 1965.
Other survivors include three children, Tammy (Kyle) Frische, St. Marys; Todd Miller, Tipp City; Tricia (Greg) Yahl, St. Marys; six grandchildren, Keith, Karissa, Sarah, Miranda, Josh, and Allie; siblings, Deb (Jerry) Sommerville; Dave (Diane) Blackburn; and Beth (Ron) Duval.
Shery was a 1964 graduate of Wapakoneta High School. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Moulton, where she spent many years teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. Shery enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, playing various board games and watching them in their school events. Many people will remember her for the way she always was available to listen and supportive of her friends and family.
Shery was a very proud farm wife. In addition, she performed secretarial work at Shultz Electric, Moulton, and worked as a switch board operator at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys.
Services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Moulton, with Pastor Melodi Hagen officiating. Burial is to follow in the Buckland Cemetery. The family will receive family and friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501), Wapakoneta, and one hour prior to the service Friday at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Shriners Hospital or Trinity Lutheran Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -