Shirley Ann Engel, 78, of Wapakoneta, died at 7:06 p.m., Wed. May 1, 2019, at the Lima Memorial Health Systems.

She was born Sept. 13, 1940, in Wapakoneta, the daughter of Homer E. and Flossie M. (Opperman) House, who preceded her in death. On Sept. 2, 1995, she married Robert H. Engel, and he survives.

Other survivors include a step-son-in-law, Joe Rieger, Union; two grandchildren, Gavin and Avery Rieger; a brother, Howard (Barb) House, New Hampshire; four sister-in-laws, Dorothy (Richard) Krites, St. Marys, Carolyn (Donald) Henshen, St. Marys; a brother-in-law, Larry (Joan) Dieringer, St. Marys; numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and great-grandnieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Carol Rieger; a sister, LaDonna Dieringer; a sister-in-law, Ruth (Art) Lange, Marie (John) Heintz; three brother-in-laws, Harold Engel, and Elmer (Evelyn) Wagner.

Shirley retired from Auglaize Provico after 37 years. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Moulton, and Farm Bureau. She enjoyed volunteering with 4-H Horse Clubs and loves her flowers.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Moulton, with Pastor Melodi Hager officiating. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Cemetery, Moulton. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta and one hour prior to the services at the church, Saturday. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or Auglaize County Fair Youth. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.