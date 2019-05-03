Sonja D. Cummings, age 81, of Wapakoneta passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at 6:23 a.m.

She was born April 22, 1938 in Waynesfield to the late Wayne and Irene Lusk Feikert. She married Leonard Leon Cummings Oct. 4, 1958 who preceded her in death Aug. 24, 2018.

Sonja had been a homemaker. She enjoyed doing word games, watching TV, especially westerns and ice skating, and she followed Jeff Gordon's NASCAR career. She loved to spoil her grandchildren.

Survivors include children: Steve (Penny) Cummings of Marysville, Lori (Jeff) Wills of Wapak, Lee (Nancy) Cummings of Fort Mill, SC and Susan (Steve) Hasting of Wapak; eight grandchildren: James (Sarah) Martin, Richard Wills, Amber (Joshua) Stith, Angel (Stephen) Sagraves, Kyley (Adam) Fout, Brant Cummings, Danielle Hasting and Trevor Hasting; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Bruce Feikert of Idaho, and Karen (Tom) Miller of Elida.

The family will receive friends 1 to 3 p.m., Tuesday, May 7 at Bayliff and Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will follow at 3 with Charlotte Hefner officiating. Burial will follow in St. Matthew Cemetery near Cridersville. Memorial contributions may be given to Wapak Manor activities fund and online condolences maybe shared at BayliffAndSon.com. Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary