Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlosser Funeral Home
615 N. Dixie Highway
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-739-3323
Resources
More Obituaries for Sonya Kitzmiller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sonya M. (Werling) Kitzmiller


1969 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sonya M. (Werling) Kitzmiller Obituary
Sonya M. Kitzmiller, 50, of Wapakoneta passed away at 12:26 a.m., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Mercy Health-St. Rita's, Lima.
She was born on Feb. 25, 1969 in Bluffton to Richard and Diana (Crider) Werling who survive in Waynesfield. In September of 1997 she married Terry Kitzmiller and he survives in Wapakoneta.
Survivors include three children, Jonathan, Anna, Robert Kitzmiller, all of Wapakoneta; a brother, Richard Werling III of Waynesfield; two nieces, Nicole, Ashley Werling; a nephew, Austin Werling; a father-in-law, Robert Kitzmiller; three brothers-in-law, Joe "Matt" Kitzmiller of Cincinnati, Tony "Mario" Kitzmiller of San Antonio, Texas, Ricky Kitzmiller of Wapakoneta; a sister-in-law, Beth Kitzmiller of Lima; and a paternal grandfather, Richard Werling Sr.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Robert (Marjorie) Crider; paternal grandmother Gladys Werling; mother-in-law Helen Kitzmiller, and an aunt, Sandra Smelcher Warren.
Sonya was a 1987 graduate of Allen East High School and received a degree from The Ohio State University-Lima as a paralegal. She was employed at Plastipak Packaging, Jackson Center, Walmart and Arby's, both of Wapakoneta. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta. She loved reading books, painting, fishing, and watching her favorite TV show, "Supernatural". She will be remembered as being calm, cool, and collected, and dearly loved spending time with her family.
Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery, Westminster. Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Kidney Foundation. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sonya's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -