Stanley Edward Sheipline, 77, of Show Low, AZ, formerly from Wapakoneta, died 6:37 a.m., Monday, May 6, 2019, at his residence.

He was born March 13, 1942, in Wapakoneta, the son of Bernard and Olga (Line) Sheipline, who preceded him in death. In September 1986, he married Maxine (Cooper) Sheipline, and she survives.

Survivors include five children, Lori (Dave) Anderson of Lima, Tonya (Rick) Lenhart, Kim (Mike) Fisher, all of Wapakoneta; Trudy Schumann of Temecula, CA, and Shay Sheipline of Newcomerstown; also two stepchildren, Mitch Freeman and Sherry Perz.

Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, Nathan Fisher and fiancé Kristy Schmicking; Cody Salsbury and fiancé Alexis Salsbury; Collin Lenhart and fiancé Courtney Mosler; Kalie, Kyle, and Keaton Lenhart; Austin, Travis, and Michaelia Fisher; Logan Netter; Jordan (Ashley) Netter; two great-grandchildren and two nephews, Rick and Randy Sheipline. Stanley is also survived by siblings Daryl (Ruby) Sheipline of Wapakoneta and Linda Fry of St. Marys. he was preceded in death by brother in law, Gene Fry and grandson, John Fisher.

Stanley enjoyed traveling, going to casinos, off-road driving, and golfing. He made a hobby of wood carving.

Stanley's wishes were to be cremated without a viewing or services. Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary