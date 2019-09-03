Home

Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Stanley R. "Stan" Maxon


1926 - 2019
Stanley R. "Stan" Maxon Obituary
Stanley R. "Stan" Maxson, 93, of Wapakoneta, died 5:33 a.m., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys.
He was born May 19, 1926, in Wapakoneta, the son of Stanley W. and Mildred (Schemmel) Maxson, who preceded him in death. On April 2, 1947, he married Violet M. "Vi" Malueg, and she preceded him in death on Oct. 7, 2014.
Survivors include a son, Matthew (Becky) Maxson, Wapakoneta; a niece, Cristina (Todd) Byer, Wapakoneta; a nephew, Dennis McCaslin, Van Wert; two grandchildren, Josh Maxson and Kelly (Dan) Copeland; two sisters, Carolyn Layton, New Hampshire, Eloise (Steve) Archer, Lima; a sister-in-law, Karen Maxson.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas R. Maxson and Jerry A. Maxson.
Stan worked as a mechanic with the Auglaize County Highway Department. He had also owned and operated Stan's Sohio Service Station, Wapakoneta. He was a graduate of Blume High School and a U.S. Army Air Corps veteran of WWII. Stan was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wapakoneta. He was a 60-year member of the Wapakoneta Lions Club. He was also a life member of the Wapakoneta V.F.W., Post #8445. Stan was a member and instructor with the Lima Power Squadron, a pilot, scuba diver, blood donor, and scout master. He flew private planes with Neil Armstrong and was his Boy Scout leader.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501), Wapakoneta, with Rev. Becky Sunday officiating. Burial is to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta, where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445. The family will receive family and friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Friday and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wapakoneta Lions Club or St. Paul United Church of Christ. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Sept. 4, 2019
