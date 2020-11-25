1/1
Steven J. Pope
1954 - 2020
Steve J. Pope, 66, of Sidney, died 6:20 a.m., Thurs. Nov. 19, 2020, at his home with his family at his side. He was born July 28, 1954, in Bellefontaine, OH, the son of Donald & Shirley (Ruppert) Pope. After his parents' untimely death, he was raised by Edwin & Alvina Roth, who preceded him in death.
Survivors include his partner June O'Neal; children Amolia (Richard Walkley) Pope, Aloah (Eugene) Duke, Caleb (Adelle) Pope; step-children Shelby O'Neal, Gwendolyn O'Neal, Kelly (John) Snyder; 8 grandchildren, Silas, Mila, Alina, Isabell, Campbell, Liam, Annabell, Reece; siblings Monica (Bobby) Bounds,Rosemary (Donald-dec) Tobias, Carolyn Widner (dec), Dick (Mary Jo) Roth, Ellie (Bruce-dec) Zuber, Karen (Charles-dec) Cozad, Ron Roth, and Melinda Trinosky.
Steve worked at the Sidney Daily News. He was a graduate of St. Joseph High School, Wapakoneta, and Findlay College. His passions included playing guitar, played in local rock & roll bands when he was younger, gardening, and canning vegetables.
In accordance with Steve's wishes, there are no services planned. Arrangements are under the direction of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to family through the funeral home.


Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
