More Obituaries for Steven Hicks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Ray "Stevie" Hicks


1948 - 2019
Steven Ray "Stevie" Hicks Obituary
Steven "Stevie" Ray Hicks, 70, died at 3:05 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 27, 1948, in Garett, Ky., the son of Amos and Barbara (Lawson) Hicks, who preceded him in death. On May 14, 1986, he married Gloria K. Hern, and she survives.
Other survivors include two sons, Chad (Chris) Hicks, St. Marys, Dan (Angela) Smith, Park City, Kan.; two grandchildren, Joel Smith, China, Elijah Smith, Park City, Kan.; great-grandchildren, Dorothy; two brothers, Dannie (Maralee) Hicks, Garett, Ky., Ernie (Treva) Hicks, New Knoxville; three sisters, JoAnn (Bob) Slife, Crossville, Tenn., Judy Westerbeck, Wapakoneta, Rita (Larry) Scott, Garett, Ky.
Steven retired from Honda of America in Anna. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps., serving during Vietnam. He was a member of the Spencerville Masonic Lodge, Acadia #306.
Funeral services will be 12:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at the Eley Funeral and Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta. Burial will follow in the Fairmount Cemetery, Uniopolis. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home, where there will be a Masonic Memorial Service at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial contributions be may directed to the . Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Aug. 30, 2019
