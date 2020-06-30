Sue C. Kohler, 89, of Wapakoneta, died 11:40 p.m., Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her home with her family at her side.
She was born Feb. 9, 1931, in St. Marys, the daughter of James and Naomi (Lammers) Spees, who preceded her in death. On Sept. 1, 1951, she married Karl P. Kohler, and he died September 2011.
Survivors include two sons, Kevin (Carla) Kohler, Wapakoneta, and Kim (Lisa) Kohler, Chelsea, Alabama; five grandchildren, Matt, Ryan, Heather, Kendra, and Kimberly; seven great grandchildren; a sister, Mary Lou Sunderland, Buckland.
She was preceded in death by a brother, James Spees, and a brother-in-law, Robert Sunderland.
Sue owned and operated the Window Dressing Co., Wapakoneta. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta. Her other memberships included the Junior Service League, the former Christian Mothers Sodality, and the Wapakoneta Country Club. Sue was a 1949 graduate of Blume High School. She enjoyed sewing, playing golf, and reading.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial of the cremated remains will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive family and friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Rita's Hospice, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or St. Joseph Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. While we ask that social distancing be maintained, family and friends are welcome to attend.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 4, 2020.