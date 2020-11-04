Sue Lehman, 76, of Wapakoneta, died 4:20 a.m.. Monday, November 2, 2020, at her residence.
She was born July 23, 1944, in Celina, the daughter of Karl and Doris (Lauth) Tinnerman.
She married Jerry S. Lehman, Sr. on August 6, 1965; he survives at the residence.
She is also survived by her children: Jerry (Cindy) Lehman, Jr. of Wapakoneta, Jeffrey (Jenny) Lehman of Dallas, Texas and Jennifer Lehman of Wapakoneta; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother, Larry Tinnerman.
Sue was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. She was a homemaker and a farm wife, and she drove a school bus for 28 years in New Knoxville. She had also worked many years as a home health worker at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital.
She was a member of the First Church of New Knoxville.
Private family funeral rites will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, 314 West High Street, St. Marys, Pastor Bob Sweeney, officiant. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta.
Memorial gifts may be given to Grand Lake Hospice, and condolences may be sent to Sue's family via Millerfuneralhomes.net