Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Wapakoneta, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Zink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan K. (Ruppert) Zink


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan K. (Ruppert) Zink Obituary
Susan K. Zink, 80, of Wapakoneta, passed away 2:45 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Otterbein-St. Marys, with her family at her side.
She was born June 3, 1939, in Lima, the daughter of Oscar and Hilma (Steinke) Ruppert, who preceded her in death. On April 30, 1960, she married Ralph E. Zink, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 26, 2008.
Survivors include five children, Brian (Vickie) Zink, St. Johns; Brett (Randy Bly) Zink, Wapakoneta; Brad (Claire) Zink, San Antonio, Texas; Billy (Tiffany) Zink, Lima; Nita (Eddie) Meyer, Van Wert; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Melanie Sheipline, Buckland; Kris Ruppert, Wapakoneta; Ted (Mary Jane) Ruppert, Wapakoneta; and Rudy (Jill) Ruppert, Jackson Center; a sister-in-law, Paula Ruppert, Wapakoneta; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Dave Ruppert, and a brother-in-law, Ray Sheipline.
A homemaker, Susan worked as a LPN at the Detmer Hospital, Troy. She was a member of the St. Petersburg Parishes. She attended St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, and St. John Catholic Church, Fryburg. Susan volunteered at church and for several other organizations. A 1957 graduate of St. Joseph High School, she was a member of the Wapakoneta Eagles, Aerie #691. Susan enjoyed crocheting, reading, and traveling.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Jarred Kohn officiating. Burial is to follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive family and friends from 2 to 8 p.m., Wednesday and 9 to 10 a.m., Thursday at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501) Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to the UAW Ford Ramp Crew or the Cancer Association of Auglaize County Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematroy.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -