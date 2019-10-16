|
|
Sylvia G. Bailey, 76, of Wapakoneta, died 4:20 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at VanCrest of Ada.
She was born June 20, 1943, in Floyd County, Ky., the daughter of Will and Flossie (Mullett) Rowe, who preceded her in death. On Oct. 8, 1960, she married Clifford Bailey, who died Feb. 17, 1987.
Survivors include two step-children, Dolores (Don) Kinnear, Kenton, Alta (Bill) Fife, Alger; two step-grandchildren, Kelly Henry and Michael (Shannon) Wilson, both of Kenton; two step-great-grandchildren, Bailey Henry and Halie Wilson; brothers and sisters, Donald (Lynn) Rowe, Ball, Louisiana; Orville (Nina) Rowe, Galion; Eugene (Loretta) Tackett, Kenton; Larry Rowe, Ada; Gerri (Jerry) Cowan, Alger; Judy (Roy) Abner, Wapakoneta; and Mattie Sue Schultz, Wapakoneta; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, sisters, and spouses, Archie (Rosie) Rowe, Estell (Rosie) Rowe, Elsie (Elizabeth) Rowe, Anthy (Bill) Prater, Joyce Bryant, Sharon Goubeaux, Mary Irene Rowe, and William D. Rowe.
Sylvia was a homemaker. She was a member of the Auglaize Free United Baptist Church, Maysville. Her hobbies included reading, puzzles, participating in her church's activities, and playing the board game "Aggravation" with her family.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Auglaize Free United Baptist Church, Maysville, Pastors Bill Prater and Cory Carroll officiating. Burial will follow in the Preston Cemetery, Alger. The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501), Wapakoneta, and from 11 a.m. until time of service, Monday at the church. Memorial may be directed to the Auglaize Free United Baptist Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019