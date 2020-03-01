Home

Terri Lynn Cooper-Williams


1954 - 2020
Terri Lynn Cooper-Williams Obituary
Terri Lynn Cooper-Williams, 65, beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend passed away on Feb. 29, 2020 at St. Rita's Hospital in Lima.
She was born on Oct. 9, 1954 to Don and Gertrude Conley-Cooper in Logan, W. Va., who preceded her in death. Terri was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Neil Williams, daughter Vivia (Shawn) Lynn Williams-Justus, and sister Donna Cooper-Wells. 
She is survived by five children: Angelia (Jamie) Handshoe; James (Christina) Burns; Trudy (Joe) Pitts; Jessica Honigford; Joshua Honigford; and seven siblings: Jerry, Eleanor, Rex, Ronnie, Delana, Sharon, and Gary. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren: Robbie, Zachary, Joseph, Christopher, Deanna, Shawn, Jacob, Alexcia, Tara, Brady, Lucas, Landon, Khael, Mckenzie, Ethan, Parker, Cooper, Daphanie, Delilah, Noah, Elwin and David. 
Terri enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, traveling, gardening, baking, and serving her community. She was a strong supporter and volunteer of Friends Serving Friends, an Indian Lake Community Group established in 1981 of hardworking volunteers committed to helping residents in need. Terri had a servant's heart and was a dear friend to many. 
The family will hold a private visitation service at Shoffstall Funeral Home in Lakeview. A graveside memorial service for family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 12 p.m. at the Huntsville Cemetery.  All arrangements and memorial contributions are in care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at [email protected].
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Mar. 2, 2020
