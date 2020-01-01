Home

Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
St. Rt. 501
Wapakoneta, OH
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
St. Rt. 501
Wapakoneta, OH
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
St. Rt. 501
Wapakoneta, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Wapakoneta,, OH
Thomas E Moran


1936 - 2019
Thomas E Moran Obituary
Obituary notice of Thomas E. Moran, Sr.
Wapakoneta Dateline,

Thomas E. "Tom" Moran, Sr., 83, of Wapakoneta, died 1:24 p.m., Sun. Dec. 29, 2019, at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima., surrounded by his family. He was born June 6, 1936, in Glynwood, OH, Auglaize Co., the son of Frank J. & Alodia R. (Zink) Moran, who preceded him in death. On Oct. 15, 1955, he married Judith "Judy" Fromm, in St. Gerard Catholic Church, Lima, and she survives. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2015.

Other survivors include,
5 sons, Steven (Ahries) Moran, Bellefontaine, OH;
Thomas Moran Jr., Edward (Vicki) Moran,
Mark (Jessa) Moran, all of Wapakoneta;
Daniel (Kellie) Moran, St. Marys, OH;
a daughter, Margaret "Peg" (Michael) Lange, St. Henry, OH;
13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 2 step-grandsons,
& 2 great great granddaughters;
a brother, James (Ada) Moran, Celina, OH;
numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Moran, 2 infant great grandsons, Owen Moran & Max Lange, 3 siblings and spouses, Patrick (Mary) Moran, Frank (Joan) Moran, and Betty (George) Miller.

Tom worked at Superior Tube Co., Wapakoneta, and later retired from Moran Refrigeration, St. Marys. He was a 1955 graduate of St. Joseph High School, Wapakoneta. Tom was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, where he served as an usher and gift bearer. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #1272, Wapakoneta. He was also a 4th degree member of the of St. Gasper del Bufalo #825, Minster, OH, and received the K of C Patriotism Award in 2013. Tom was a member of Brands Lake Fishing Club, the Sons of the American Legion, and a 50-year member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie #691, all of Wapakoneta. He enjoyed fishing, camping, playing cards, casino trips, working outside, and in his younger years, playing golf.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Mon. Jan 6, 2020, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Jarred Kohn officiating. Burial is to follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive family and friends 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., Sun. Jan. 5. and 9-10 a.m., Mon. at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Joseph Catholic church or the . Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Jan. 2, 2020
