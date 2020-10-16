1/1
Thomas J Kohlreiser
1945 - 2020
Thomas J. "Tom" Kohlrieser, 75, of Wapakoneta, died 1:41 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Cincinnati, OH.
He was born Aug. 29, 1945, in Lima, the son of Ralph and Farrell (Hittepole) Kohlrieser, who preceded him in death. On Dec. 30, 1967, he married Nancy L. Copeland, and she died Aug. 7, 2011.
Survivors include three daughters, Melissa (Marty) Manger, Wapakoneta, Jennifer (Granville) Lee, Camillus, NY and Rebecca (Todd) Cooper, Wapakoneta; seven grandchildren, Lukas, Trentin, Katie, Brennin, Josiah, Addisyn, and Lydia; siblings, Judy (George) Steinke, Darryl (Sharon-dec) Kohlrieser, Linda (Joe-dec) Walter, Shirley (Rick) Schroeder, Mary (Mike) Ruppert, and Cathy (George) Hengstler; fiancée, Jill Sanders; brothers-in-law, Don (Melody-dec) Chiles, and Steve Copeland.
In addition to his parents and wife, Tom was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leo and Roberta Copeland.
Tom was a life time farmer, and worked as a welder-fabricator for 45 years with the Ohio Shield Co., Wapakoneta. He was a member of St. John Catholic Church, Fryburg. A 1963 graduate of Cridersville High School, Tom served in the U.S. Marine Corps. His memberships included, Brands Lake Fishing Club, Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445, the American Legion, Post #330, Amvets, Post #333, the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie #691, all of Wapakoneta, and the Loyal Order of the Moose, Lodge #1533, Indian Lake. Tom enjoyed farming, clubbing, horseshoes, bowling, golfing, and cards. However, he most enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Due to current health concerns, a private family mass will be held at the St. John Catholic Church, with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial is to follow in the St. John Cemetery, Fryburg where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445. The committal service will be open to the public.
The family will receive family and friends 2-6 p.m., Sunday and 9-10 a.m., Monday at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Thomas Kohlrieser Agricultural Scholarship Fund. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. In keeping with state health guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.


Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
OCT
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
