Thomas R. Hirt
1935 - 2020
Thomas R. Hirt, age 85 of Cridersville and formerly of Uniopolis, passed at 7:25 p.m., Monday, June 8, 2020 at his residence in Cridersville.
He was the last of four children, who passed within the last 12 months, Dave, Betty, and Marilyn. Tom was born January 7, 1935 in Piqua to the late Raymond and Helen Spencer Hirt. On Jan. 28, 1956, he married Christine M. Snider, who passed on Dec. 29, 2013. 
Mr. Hirt retired in 1995 as a supervisor with Conrail. He was a U.S. Marine Veteran, a member of the American Legion Post and a life member of the V.F.W. Post 8445 of Wapakoneta. He enjoyed golfing and bowling.
He is survived by two sons - Thomas E. (Lura J.) Hirt of Lima; Larry C. (Nancy J.) Hirt of Wapakoneta; a daughter - Kathryn Koenig; seven grandchildren - Dustin, Krista, Sarah, Jennifer, Bronson, Douglas, Keegan; four great-grandchildren - Nova, Nevin, Lanei, and Kemper. Also surviving are two special friends who he enjoyed spending time with - Mary Schumann and Lou Marker.
He was preceded in death by a son - Russell W. Hirt, who passed Oct. 11, 2016.
Private graveside services will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta where military rites will be observed by the V.F.W. Post 8445 of Wapakoneta. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 101 W. Pearl St., Wapakoneta, Ohio 45895.

Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
