Tina L. Schmaltz, 65, of Wapakoneta, died 8:58 p.m., on her birthday, Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Mercy Health – St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.
She was born May 16, 1955, at St. Rita's Hospital, Lima, the daughter of Eugene and Edna (Metzger) Schmaltz, who preceded her in death.
Survivors include two sisters, Joyce (Roy) Coffey, Wapakoneta, and Carol (Kevin) Willrath, New Bremen; niece and nephews, Rodney (Stacy) Coffey, Angie (David) Adkins, Kendall (Emily) Willrath, and Corey (Ashely) Willrath, and 8 great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Lori Schmaltz.
Tina worked 26 years at Koneta Rubber as a customer service representative. Prior to that, she worked as a secretary for the St. Joseph Catholic Church for 20 years. A 1973 graduate of St. Joseph High School, Tina was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a ladies' auxiliary member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie #691, and the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445. Tina loved her cats and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Funeral services will be 7 p.m., Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta. With consideration to current health guidelines, the family will receive family and friends from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Auglaize County Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from May 17 to May 22, 2020.