Tina L. Schmaltz
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tina L. Schmaltz, 65, of Wapakoneta, died 8:58 p.m., on her birthday, Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Mercy Health – St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.
She was born May 16, 1955, at St. Rita's Hospital, Lima, the daughter of Eugene and Edna (Metzger) Schmaltz, who preceded her in death.
Survivors include two sisters, Joyce (Roy) Coffey, Wapakoneta, and Carol (Kevin) Willrath, New Bremen; niece and nephews, Rodney (Stacy) Coffey, Angie (David) Adkins, Kendall (Emily) Willrath, and Corey (Ashely) Willrath, and 8 great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Lori Schmaltz.
Tina worked 26 years at Koneta Rubber as a customer service representative. Prior to that, she worked as a secretary for the St. Joseph Catholic Church for 20 years. A 1973 graduate of St. Joseph High School, Tina was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a ladies' auxiliary member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie #691, and the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445. Tina loved her cats and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Funeral services will be 7 p.m., Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta. With consideration to current health guidelines, the family will receive family and friends from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Auglaize County Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from May 17 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved