Todd Carlton Irick


1935 - 2019
Todd Carlton Irick Obituary
Todd Carlton Irick, formerly of Wapakoneta and rural Spencerville, died peacefully on Sept. 18, 2019 at Florence Park Care Center in Florence, Ky.
His wife, Bette, preceded him in death, as did his stepson, David Stahler; his mother, Dorothy Reed; stepfather Neil C. Reed; stepbrothers Rolon Reed and Neil Reed Jr.; brother-in-law Fred Shuster; and his grandparents, Lou Ellen and Carroll Briggs, who were a great influence in his formative years.
Todd was born June 5, 1935 at his grandparents' home in Amanda Township. He attended Spencerville schools with interests in track and industrial arts. Upon graduation from Spencerville High School in 1953, he was offered a position at Randall Bearings in Lima where he was a valued employee for many years.
On Oct. 14, 1965, he married the former Bette Jones. Subsequently, he founded Irick Machine, Inc. in Spencerville and transferred the company to Springfield, Tenn. After returning to Ohio, he helped Bette open The Oak Shoppe in Wapakoneta, specializing in unfinished oak furniture along with miscellaneous crafts she created. Todd later assumed supervisory positions at General Dynamics and ITW Food Equipment Group (Hobart) in Troy.
After retirement, Todd turned his energies to a maintenance manager position with the Auglaize County Public Library. He truly enjoyed being involved with the bookmobile along with maintaining other projects at the library. He was an avid reader, train enthusiast, and loved working outdoors – especially lawn care. He occasionally rode his bike to Buckland from Wapakoneta.
Survivors include daughter, Stephanie (Zach) Jackson of Union, Ky. and stepson Douglas (Kelly) Stahler of Wapakoneta; four grandchildren, Emilee and Lindsey Jackson, and Lance and Landan Stahler. Also survived by his brother, Jonathan (Karen) Reed of Sugar Land, Texas; sisters Catherine Meza of Ypsilanti, Mich. and Marilyn (Cliff) Garrison of Flowery Branch, Ga.; sister-in-law, Linda Shuster of Celina; nieces Rebecca Reed, Rachel (Jonathan) Busch, Robyn (Zac) Richards, Kathe (Wes) Johnson, Lisa (Avrum) Kahn and Krista Burch; and nephews Michael and Alex Meza, Scott (Melissa) Shuster and Jay (Erin) Shuster.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Eley Funeral Home, 1102 Lincoln Highway, Wapakoneta. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S Loop Road, Edgewood, Ky., or Florence Park Care Center, 6975 Burlington Pike, Florence, Ky.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Oct. 2, 2019
