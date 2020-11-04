1/1
Valerie Ann White-Smallwood
19652 - 2020
Valerie Anne White-Smallwood, 68, of Wapakoneta died 9:07 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at her home with her family at her side.
She was born March 6, 1952, in Troy, MI, the daughter of Thomas Douglas and Arden (Stearns) White. Her mother survives in Rochester Hills, MI, and her father is deceased. On June 1, 1979, she married Donald R. White-Smallwood, and he survives.
Other survivors include a daughter, Abigail White-Smallwood, Wapakoneta; siblings, Joan Dzidowski, Mt. Clemens, MI, Wendy Casey, Port Huron, MI, Dean White, Decatur, GA, and David White, Rochester Hills, MI.
Valerie retired from the U.S. Air Force as a chief master sergeant after 24 years of service.
Rest in peace Valerie, my rebel friend. Never one to read a recipe, but none the less, an amazing cook; able to sew or crochet anything she wanted - but never used patterns. Always a generous hostess and a superb crafter. Devoted wife and mother, but waited until the age of 40 to have her child. She always a creative spirit but yet a successful "Lifer" within the structured world of the USAF. That was just some of whom Val was - she will be missed.
In accordance with Valerie's wishes, there are no public services planned. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Auglaize County Humane Society. Arrangements are being conducted by the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
