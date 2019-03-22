Vaughn K. Schlegel Jr., age 77, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Van Wert Inpatient Hospice.

He was born June 4, 1941 in Paulding, the son of the late Vaughn and Maxine (Marihugh) Schlegel. On Oct. 22, 1960 he married Charlene M. Baldwin who preceded him in death on Dec. 6, 2007. He retired from GM Powertrain in 1997 after 31 years.

He is survived by his sons, Kent (Marcia) Schlegel, Wapakoneta, Kevin (Barbie) Schlegel, LaGrange, IN, and Seth Schlegel; daughters, Lori Densmore, Haines City, FL, and Donna (Jason) Wiseman, Melrose; special friend, Violet Talbott, Oakwood; sisters, Janet Stroup, Melrose, Margaret Cartensen, Perrysburg, and Betty (Earl) Critten, Paulding; 14 grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

He is also preceded in death by son-in-law, Jeff Densmore; a sister, Corinne; brothers-in-law, Harold Cartensen and Richard Stroup.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30 at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in Hedges Cemetery, Paulding County. Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 29 at Den Herder Funeral Home. There will also be visitation on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Paulding County Senior Center. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary