Velva I. McDermit, 76 of Santa Fe, OH, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her home.

Velva was born on December 12, 1943 in Santa Fe, a daughter of the late Jack and Hazel Scott Howell. She married Frank McDermit and he preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by four siblings, Murrell Howell, Charlie Howell, Gene Howell and Twila Howell.

Velva is survived by her son, Bryan (Jennifer) McDermit of Bellefontaine, OH; three grandchildren, Hazel, Gabriel and Willow; two sisters, Dorris Mills of Russells Point, OH and Donna Jean; and several nieces and nephews.

Velva worked at Yeasels and Plastipak before retiring in 2006. She enjoyed watching wildlife and loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 11 .a.m – 1p.m., September 18, 2020 at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St. Lakeview. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Gutman, OH. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, attendees are asked to be symptom free, wear facial masks and use social distancing.



Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralh

