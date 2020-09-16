1/1
Velva (Howell) McDermit
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Velva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Velva I. McDermit, 76 of Santa Fe, OH, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her home.
Velva was born on December 12, 1943 in Santa Fe, a daughter of the late Jack and Hazel Scott Howell. She married Frank McDermit and he preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by four siblings, Murrell Howell, Charlie Howell, Gene Howell and Twila Howell.
Velva is survived by her son, Bryan (Jennifer) McDermit of Bellefontaine, OH; three grandchildren, Hazel, Gabriel and Willow; two sisters, Dorris Mills of Russells Point, OH and Donna Jean; and several nieces and nephews.
Velva worked at Yeasels and Plastipak before retiring in 2006. She enjoyed watching wildlife and loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 11 .a.m – 1p.m., September 18, 2020 at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St. Lakeview. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Gutman, OH. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, attendees are asked to be symptom free, wear facial masks and use social distancing.
 
Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralh

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shoffstall Funeral Home - South Chapel
205 S. Main St.
Lakeview, OH 43331
937-842-2700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shoffstall Funeral Home - South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved