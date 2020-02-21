|
Venita "Jane" Mosier of Terre Haute, Ind. passed away on Feb. 21, 2020 at Cobblestone Health Campus.
She was born July 22, 1940 in Washington, Ind. to Noble Foster and Euna Juanita Gress. She was first and foremost the mother of four children. She worked in the cafeteria at Wapakoneta High School in Wapakoneta and retired from Karen's Kids Daycare in Riley, Ind. She was involved in The Order of Eastern Stars in Washington, Ind. She was an avid bowler and loved dancing. She spent her time watching IU basketball and football. She loved to entertain her friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, whom she married May 3, 1958, Gordon Mosier; her parents, twin sister Rita Jean, and grandson Cale Roberts.
She is survived by her brother Larry Gress, sister Leeann Crisswell (Travis), sister Debbie Roark (Tim) and brother Fred Gress; her children John Mosier (Melanie), Mark Mosier, Beth Roberts (Jeff), and Kelli LeMaster (Brian); grandchildren Josh Mosier, Joel Mosier (Bethany), Anthony Mosier (Yessenia), Chelsea Roberts, Zachary Mosier; and her great-grandchildren Julian Mosier, Kristopher Mosier, Kara Mosier, Alexis Mosier and Noah Mosier.
Services will be held Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home with a visitation from 11 a.m. till service time at 1 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Mark Grayless with burial to follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.roselawnfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Feb. 22, 2020