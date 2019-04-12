Home

Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway PO Box 337
Greenville, OH 45331
(937) 548-4141
Verdin Stuckey
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway PO Box 337
Greenville, OH 45331
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway PO Box 337
Greenville, OH 45331
Verdin C. Stuckey


Verdin C. Stuckey Obituary
Verdin C. Stuckey, 79, of Greenville, passed away at 5 a.m. Saturday, April 6, in Greenville.
He was born Sept. 25, 1939, in Wapakoneta to the late Verdin and Pearl (Feisel) Stuckey. He is survived by his wife Gini (Schiely) Stuckey of Greenville.
Verdin has two sons, Stephen and Gia (Rickman) Stuckey of San Diego, CA and James and Jamie (Heiser) Stuckey of Trophy City, TX. He is also survived by three stepdaughters, Kelly and Joe Huber of South Whitley, IN; and Torri and Mike Brown and Ami McClurkin, all of Greenville.
Verdin has two sisters, Shirley and Herb Buffenbarger and Susie McCune of Wapakoneta. He also has six grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother David Stuckey and brother-in-law Harvey McCune.
A 1957 graduate of St. Joseph High School, Verdin served in the U.S. Navy. He worked at Piqua Paper Box and retired from Duellman Electric in Dayton. He was very active in the Greenville community.
Services were held April 11 at Zachary Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Apr. 13, 2019
