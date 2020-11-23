Vernon D. Boggs Sr., 87, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 9:30 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020 at The Acres of Wapakoneta.
He was born the oldest of 13 children on July 11, 1933 in Point Pleasant, WV to David and Jewel (Bays) Boggs who preceded him in death. On August 27, 1951 he married Eunice "Polly" Chamberlain and she passed away on August 5, 2012.
Survivors include three children Leona Tippie of Wapakoneta, Vernon E. (Linda) Boggs of VanWert, Julie (Roy) Long of Wapakoneta; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; five brothers, Ivan Boggs, Charlie Boggs, Leroy (Geleva) Boggs, Johnny Boggs, Jeff Boggs; six sisters, Betty White, Barb (Mike) Saunders, Beverly (Norm) Schultz, Louise (John) Mann, Catherine Rush and Bonnie (Tim) Huffman.
He was preceded in death by a son, Glenn Boggs and a brother, Junior Boggs,
Vernon attended York Center School near Byhalia, OH. He retired from Ametek Westchester Plastics of Wapakoneta. He had previously drove truck for Wapak Sand & Gravel and drove semi for Fisher Cheese in Wapakoneta. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, deer hunting, mushroom hunting and metal detecting. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He will always be remembered as "Pops" by the nurses and aids.
Family and friends may call from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Private family burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Darcy DeLeon officiating.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
or to The Acres of Wapakoneta Activities Fund.
The Boggs family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements.
