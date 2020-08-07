1/1
Vernon L. Steele
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernon L. Steele, 86, of Wapakoneta, died 4:08 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System.
He was born Jan. 17, 1934, in Mercer County, the son of Robert and Lottie (Trissel) Steele, who preceded him in death. On July 3, 1954, he married Joyce A. Mobley, and she died Oct. 22, 2013.
Survivors include four children, Donna (David) Williams, Celina, Terry Steele, Lima, Ricky Steele, Cridersville, John (Barb) Steele, Celina; a son-in-law, Steve Stolzenburg, Wapakoneta; 12 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Connie Stolzenburg; a sister, Valour Bricker; two grandsons, Steve Stolzenburg Jr. and Jason L. McDowell; and a great-granddaughter, Brianna Longmeier.
Vern had worked as a plumber with Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, Local #776, Lima. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge. Vern's hobbies included fishing, camping, turtle hunting, and playing pool.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta. Burial is to follow in the Resthaven Memory Gardens, near Moulton. The family will receive family and friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Monday and one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. In accordance with Ohio's current health guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eley Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved