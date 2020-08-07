Vernon L. Steele, 86, of Wapakoneta, died 4:08 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System.
He was born Jan. 17, 1934, in Mercer County, the son of Robert and Lottie (Trissel) Steele, who preceded him in death. On July 3, 1954, he married Joyce A. Mobley, and she died Oct. 22, 2013.
Survivors include four children, Donna (David) Williams, Celina, Terry Steele, Lima, Ricky Steele, Cridersville, John (Barb) Steele, Celina; a son-in-law, Steve Stolzenburg, Wapakoneta; 12 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Connie Stolzenburg; a sister, Valour Bricker; two grandsons, Steve Stolzenburg Jr. and Jason L. McDowell; and a great-granddaughter, Brianna Longmeier.
Vern had worked as a plumber with Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, Local #776, Lima. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge. Vern's hobbies included fishing, camping, turtle hunting, and playing pool.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta. Burial is to follow in the Resthaven Memory Gardens, near Moulton. The family will receive family and friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Monday and one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
In accordance with Ohio's current health guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.