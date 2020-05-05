Violet M. Bowersock
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Violet M. Bowersock, 95, of rural Wapakoneta, died 6:56 a.m., Tuesday May 5, 2020, at The Acres of Wapakoneta.
She was born Jan. 24, 1925, in Duchouquet Township, Auglaize County, the daughter of Harley A. and Anna P. (Frazier) Bowersock, who preceded her in death.
Survivors include a sister-in-law, Juanita Bowersock, Lima, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Dyle, Roy, Carl, Ray, Harvey, Clarence and Bernard Bowersock; and sisters: Shirley, Alice, and Freda Bowersock, and Kathryn Daugherty.
Violet had worked at G.C. Murphy Co., and The Wapakoneta Daily News, both of Wapakoneta. She was a member of the Wapakoneta Church of the Nazarene, and a graduate of Blume High School. She enjoyed reading her Bible daily, and listening to WTGN.
Due to current health restrictions, private family services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, May 7, 2020 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Steven Ambrose officiating. Burial is to follow in the Bethel Cemetery, Duchouquet Township. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wapakoneta Church of the Nazarene. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from May 5 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved