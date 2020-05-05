Violet M. Bowersock, 95, of rural Wapakoneta, died 6:56 a.m., Tuesday May 5, 2020, at The Acres of Wapakoneta.
She was born Jan. 24, 1925, in Duchouquet Township, Auglaize County, the daughter of Harley A. and Anna P. (Frazier) Bowersock, who preceded her in death.
Survivors include a sister-in-law, Juanita Bowersock, Lima, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Dyle, Roy, Carl, Ray, Harvey, Clarence and Bernard Bowersock; and sisters: Shirley, Alice, and Freda Bowersock, and Kathryn Daugherty.
Violet had worked at G.C. Murphy Co., and The Wapakoneta Daily News, both of Wapakoneta. She was a member of the Wapakoneta Church of the Nazarene, and a graduate of Blume High School. She enjoyed reading her Bible daily, and listening to WTGN.
Due to current health restrictions, private family services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, May 7, 2020 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Steven Ambrose officiating. Burial is to follow in the Bethel Cemetery, Duchouquet Township. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wapakoneta Church of the Nazarene. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from May 5 to May 8, 2020.