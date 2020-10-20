Virgil H. Darling, 98, of Tucson, AZ, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:08 a.m.

Virgil was born on May 12, 1922 on a farm in Putnam County, OH, to Elmer and Clara (LaFountain) Darling who preceded him in death. On June 23, 1946 he married Lois C. (Schierholt) Darling. They were married for 73 years until her death on Sept. 6, 2019.

Virgil graduated in 1940 from Gaylord High School in Gaylord, MI. Virgil then went on to serve in World War II from 1942-1946 in the U.S. Seabees, 36th Battalion (division of the US Navy). After the military, he worked as a manager at Auglaize Lumber Co. in Wapakoneta, and also as an assistant manager at Lima Lumber Co. of Lima, which helped in building the homes he provided for his family throughout the years.

Virgil was a life member of the Elks Lodge, American Legion Post 444 in New Knoxville, and most proudly the VFW Post 8445 in Wapakoneta where he served as Post Commander from 1952-1955 and District 2 Commander from 1957-1958. He spent six years serving on the Auglaize County Fair Board in Wapakoneta.

Virgil was most proud and honored to serve as parade committee chairman for Neil Armstrong's Homecoming Day Parade in Wapakoneta in 1969.

In his spare time, Virgil enjoyed cruising Indian Lake on his boat, playing horseshoes, playing all kinds of card games (poker was his favorite), doing football pools, going to the casino and his favorite - jigsaw puzzles.

Survivors include two daughters, Debra A. and Sharon S. Darling of Tucson, AZ; sisters-in-law Susan Hartman of Tucson, AZ and Mary Schierholt of Bell Center; a brother-in-law, Dale (Joyce) Schierholt of Hamilton, and several nieces and nephews.

Virgil was preceded in death by a sister, Elsie (Darling) Anspach.

A private burial of cremated remains will be held at a later date. A memorial Mass will take place at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Tucson, 1375 S. Camino Seco in Tucson AZ on Saturday,Oct. 24 at 10:30 a.m where social distancing will be observed.

The family extends its thanks to the staff of Sierra Del Sol assisted living and Emblem Hospice for their care and compassion.





