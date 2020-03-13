Home

Schlosser Funeral Home
615 N. Dixie Highway
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-739-3323
Virgil F. Koenig


1932 - 2020
Virgil F. Koenig Obituary
Virgil F. Koenig, 87, of Uniopolis, passed away at 10:53 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Shawnee Manor.
He was born on Dec. 8, 1932 in Auglaize County to William and Katherine (Frankenburg) Koenig Sr. who preceded him in death. On Aug. 24, 1963 he married Sharon A. Stahl and she passed away on Nov. 18, 2019.
Survivors include three sons: Dave Koenig of Lakeview, Doug Koenig of Uniopolis, Dale (Danielle) Koenig of Wapakoneta; two grandsons, Colby and Jack Koenig; two brothers, Paul (Kathleen) Koenig and Bernard Koenig; two sisters, Viola Koenig and Dorothy Koenig, C.P.P.S.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, William (Lucille) Koenig, Adrian (Marie) Koenig, Omer "Toby" (Delores) Koenig, and infant Cyril Koenig; two sisters, Gemma Koenig, C.P.P.S., and infant Angela Koenig; and a sister-in-law Patricia (Stahl) Koenig.
Virgil graduated from St. Joseph High School and was a dairy farmer. He was also employed as a welder at Brown's Welding and then retired from Walter & Sons Meats as a butcher. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing and walking his dogs.
Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta. Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta. The family would like to thank Shawnee Manor for the care they gave to Virgil. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Uniopolis Volunteer Fire & Rescue or to Auglaize County Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Mar. 14, 2020
