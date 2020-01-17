Home

More Obituaries for Virginia Zwiebel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia M. "Ginny" (Young) Zwiebel


1955 - 2020
Virginia M. "Ginny" (Young) Zwiebel Obituary
Virginia M. "Ginny" Zwiebel, 64, of rural Wapakoneta, died 4:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Otterbein Cridersville.
She was born June 28, 1955, in Lima, the daughter of Jim B. and Mary Marie Helen (Stocklen) Young, who preceded her in death. On June 19, 1976, she married David E. Zwiebel, and he survives.
Other survivors include three sisters, Mary Ann (Kim) Mitchener, Findlay, Kelly Jo (Brian) Pancake, Van Wert, and Jackie B. (Donald) Fisher, Delphos; nieces and nephews, Jody Kline, Jamie (Brett) Sinn, Kevin Kierns, Branden Fisher, and Tyler Fisher.
A homemaker, Ginny worked in the housekeeping department and was laundry supervisor at Heartland of Indian Lake. She was a 1974 graduate of Delphos Jefferson High School. Ginny enjoyed writing letters.
Private family services were held at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta. Burial was in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to the . Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Jan. 18, 2020
