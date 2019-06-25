Vivian L. "Nub" Huebner, 79, of Wapakoneta, died 3:15 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2019, at her home with her family at her side.

She was born Dec. 28, 1939, in Auglaize County, the daughter of Russell and Audrey (Colton) Wagner, who preceded her in death. On Aug. 31, 1955, she married Ronald E. Huebner, and he died Aug. 15, 2008.

Survivors include five children, Carol Lee, Tom (Theresa) Huebner, Tod (Lori) Huebner, Ronda (Dave, Jr.) Kachelries, all of Wapakoneta, and Lisa Greene, Cridersville; 31 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren; her extended family, Jody Porter, and Amy Huebner (dec).

She was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, seven older brothers and sisters.

Nub worked for Wapakoneta Manor and retired after 32 years of service. She was a member of the First Untied Methodist Church, Wapakoneta. According to her family, Nub was a great cook, and enjoyed reading and camping. She most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be 6 p.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501), Wapakoneta, with Pastor Robert Sweeney officiating. In accordance with Nub's wishes, she will be cremated following the service and her cremated remains will be buried at Greenlawn Cemetery, at a later date. The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary