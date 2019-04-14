H. Walter Busboom passed away on April 13, 2019, at 9:18 a.m.

Walter was born on Nov. 23, 1931 in New York City, NY to H. Carl Busboom and Selma Pueschel Busboom, who both preceded him in death. On Nov. 27, 1954, he married Rose Elda Kinzel in Messiah Lutheran Church, in St. Louis, MO. Walter and Rose were married for 64 years, and she survives in Elida.

Walter graduated in 1950 from Kingston High School in Kingston, NY. He spent four years in The United States Air Force during the Korean War. Upon Discharge, he enrolled in Washington University in St. Louis, MO where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering in June 1958. He spent the following 31 plus years working for Westinghouse Electrical Corporation, Aerospace Electrical Division in Lima where he was a Senior Test Equipment Design Engineer.

He was a member of Zion Evangelical Church in Lima. He was a life member of Elks Lodge #54, a past member of the Eagles, Aerie #370, a past member of Institute of Electronic Engineers (IEEE), a member of Westinghouse/Sundstrand Veterans Association and a past member of the Bluffton Golf Course. His interests were golfing, woodworking, gardening, growing flowers, bridge, and jigsaw puzzles. He put together a 5000 piece puzzle and made a walnut frame with which to hang it on the wall. He and his wife were ballroom dancers. Upon his retirement, he and his wife traveled to the Hawaiian Islands and Canadian Rocky Mountains as well as taking cruises to Alaska, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, and the Panama Canal. In his retirement, he and his wife spent winters in their home in Sun City, AZ. They especially enjoyed playing cards at several card clubs, computer club, golf, as well as sight seeing and traveling.

Survivors include: three sons, Randall H. (Cheryl) Busboom of Wapakoneta, Carl D. (Leah) Busboom, of Berthoud, CO, and Derek W. (Pamela) Busboom, of Tipp City; six granddaughters, Jennifer (David) Cope, of Liberty Township, Colleen Busboom, of Liberty Township, Stacey Riggs, of Westchester, Patti (Steven) Brown, of Lima, Jessi Busboom, of Troy, and Kari Busboom, of Charlotte, NC; four great-grandchildren, Hanna and Joshua Cope, and AJ (Austin) and Luke Riggs; and one brother, Herbert (Anne) Busboom of Grass Valley, CA.

Services will be held on Thursday, April 18, at 11 a.m., at the Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes Shawnee Chapel. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17, from 6 until 8 p.m., also at the Shawnee Chapel. Pastor Tony Dirr will officiate the service. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, in Elida, immediately following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Teens for Christ. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com. Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Apr. 15, 2019