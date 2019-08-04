|
Warren Lee VanGundy passed away at 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 3, 2019, at his son's residence.
He was born Aug. 8, 1936, to Lee and Ersa (Bowsher) VanGundy, who preceded him in death. On Aug. 15, 1954, he married his classmate LaDema (Roby) VanGundy, who survives in Wapakoneta.
Mr. VanGundy was a 1954 graduate of Stokes Local High School in Lakeview. He received his B.S. degree in education from Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green. He received his Master's Degree in education from the University of Dayton in Dayton.
Mr. VanGundy taught math and P.E. at Buckland High School for three years where he also was in charge of the summer program and coached basketball and baseball. He then went to Wapakoneta Middle School where he taught math the remainder of his 32 years. He retired from teaching in 1990.
He attended the Shawnee Alliance Church on Shawnee Road, Lima.
Survivors also include a son, Rick (Belinda) VanGundy of Lima; a daughter, Deb (Mike) Badertscher of St. Marys; two grandsons, Jeremiah (Jina) Badertscher and Adam (Mary) Badertscher, all of Ada; one great-granddaughter, Maylynn of Ada; one brother, Dale (Valerie) VanGundy of Cridersville; one sister, Marilyn (Albert) Barnes of Wapakoneta; one special nephew, Mike (Charlotte) Roby of Rushsylvania, and a number of other nephews and nieces.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Bayliff & Son Funeral Home in Cridersville. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday and one hour prior to the service Thursday at the funeral home. Pastor Daniel Messner will officiate. Burial will be at the Rushsylvania Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shawnee Alliance Church or St. Rita's Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bayliffandson.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Aug. 5, 2019