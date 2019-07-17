William Galbraith "Bill" Petty, age 85 died at 2:35 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 with family by his side, at Springview Manor Lima.

He was born Sept. 27, 1933, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., to William E. and Jean E. (Galbraith) Petty, who preceded him in death. His former wife, Mary L. Petty, was his caretaker for many years.

Bill graduated from Blume High School in 1951 and served in the U. S. Army from 1954 to 1957 and was stationed in France during his tour. In 1959 he started J-B Tool & Machine with partner Jim Scott and later became sole owner. J-B Tool and Machine was in business for 43 years and during those years Bill incorporated six additional companies and a part ownership in BP Industries LLC and G & B Tool Specialist. He enjoyed mentoring countless young men and women in the field of tool and die industry. Bill's interests led to additional careers as a nationally recognized race boat designer, builder, and driver. He was High Point National Champion with American Power Boat Association for four years and a proud member of the "Evinrude 100 Mile Per Hour Club" on water. Many of the records he set are still standing today. He was a member of the Mercury Racing Team for several years and was the proud recipient of the Robert P. McCullough Award for Outstanding Contribution to Outboard Racing. During his career he served on the Board of People's National Bank, was a founding member of the Lima Civic Center, and a former member Wapakoneta Area Community Foundation. He was a past member of the American Legion, the Eagles, the Amvets and the Elks of Wapakoneta. Bill was instrumental in the development and building of Ryan Soccer Field, part of the Wapakoneta City Schools Athletics' Program. Bill enjoyed traveling and made many trips with Mary his favorite to see the Great Pyramids of Egypt and their last trip was an Alaskan Cruise with daughter Tami and granddaughter Sara.

Survivors include two daughters, Tamara Petty, Chapel Hill, N.C., Teresa (Joe) Wenning , Ottawa, and two sons, William Petty and Eric Petty (fiancé Jacqueline Morales) all of Wapakoneta. His grandchildren are Elizabeth (Josh) Wolke, Ottawa, and Sara Diana Petty (Shane Burgett), Winston Salem, N.C. His great-grandchildren are Lillian, William (Liam) and Levi Wolke. He is survived by a sister Martha Holloron, St. Augustine, Fla., and brothers Jim (Claudette) Petty of Raleigh, N.C., George (Ann) Petty of Florence, Ala., and Tom (Alice) Petty, King William, Va., and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by step-son R. Ryan Petty, a son-in-law Kevin Meyer, grandson Benjamin Meyer, and sisters Jane Klopfenstein and Chris Petty.

Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the or Ty Garrett Miller Foundation.