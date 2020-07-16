William Howard "Bill" Ramge passed away on July 11 at his home in Canyon Lake, Texas, at the age of 71.

Bill was born on July 8, 1949 in Columbus, the son of John C. and Elsie Brautigam Ramge who preceded him in death. Bill married his wife Betty in 1980 and she survives. He is also survived by his brother David (Beverly) Ramge of Houston, Texas, sister Elizabeth (Davis) Suskind of Solana Beach, Calif., and niece Anne Suskind of San Francisco, Calif.

In 1955, Bill's family moved to Wapakoneta where he attended Moulton Elementary. After moving to College Station, Texas in 1959, Bill graduated from A&M Consolidated High School in 1967. He attended Steven F. Austin and Texas A&M Universities.

Bill was a long time resident of Houston, Texas, where he had a successful career in the construction industry. Having recently retired, Bill moved to the Texas Hill Country to enjoy the outdoors.

We will miss you.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store