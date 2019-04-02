Home

William L. "Bill" Whipple


William L. "Bill" Whipple Obituary
William L. "Bill" Whipple, 81, of Wapakoneta, died 12:17 a.m., Monday, April 1, 2019, at Wapakoneta Manor. Bill was born April 28, 1937, in Hamilton. Bill was a retired as Captain with the United States Marine Corps. He also worked as a real estate broker.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Neil Brady officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445 and the U.S. Marine Corps. Arrangements are being conducted by the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019
