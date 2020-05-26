Willis C. Gibson
1939 - 2020
Willis C. Gibson, 81, passed away May 21, 2020, at 7:50 p.m. at the Lima Memorial Health System.
Willis was born May 1, 1939 in Pineville, Ky. to Guital Gibson and Arizona Gibson, both of whom preceded him in death. On Dec. 10, 1962, he married Mary (Bohannon) Gibson who survives him in Wapakoneta. He worked for Aunt Millie's Bakeries for many years, retiring in 2001, after which he loved working in his yard. He will be remembered for his servants' heart to those around him and his love for his family, he always gave to others before he took anything for himself. He will be truly missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know him.
Survivors include: spouse, Mary Gibson; son, Timothy (Laura) Gibson; granddaughters, Jessica Kelley and Kimberly Gibson; great-grandchildren, Carmen Kelley, Caleb Kelley, and Parker Kelley; as well as one Brother and three sisters.
Preceded in death by: parents, Guital and Arizona Gibson; as well as two brothers and four sisters.
Private arrangements have been made through Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from May 26 to May 28, 2020.
