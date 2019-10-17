|
Melvin Morris Meyer, known by all as "Mel," 88, Wentzville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at his home.
Mel was born in Onida, S.D., to Henry Meyer and wife Mary Martha, nee Schmitgen, Feb. 7, 1931. He was married to Ann Twiehaus Dec. 22, 1957. Mel and Ann spent over 61 years together. Mel was in the U.S. Marine Corps in the 1950s during the Korean War. He worked in a goldmine in Lead, S.D., and later worked for Stromberg Carlson out of Rochester, N.Y. Mel became a private contractor, installing dial telephone equipment until he retired in 1990. He liked to garden, fish, and spend time with his family and friends.
Mel is survived by his wife, Ann Meyer, nee Twiehaus; two daughters, Brenda Sue Hoeft and husband Alan, and Linda Lou Nadler and husband Jim; three grandchildren, Lacy Hoeft, Hugo Nadler and Melvin Nadler; one great-grandson, Christopher Ebert; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, seven sisters, four brothers, an infant daughter, and grandson, Jeremy Ebert.
A graveside service was held Saturday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m. at Wright City Cemetery, Wright City.
In lieu of flowers, donations to BackStoppers or , in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385 are preferred.
The family was served by Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville.
Published in The Warren County Record on Oct. 17, 2019